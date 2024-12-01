Xavier visits Eastern Michigan after Eleko's 31-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Xavier after Sisi Eleko scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan's 72-61 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 0-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Musketeers are 0-1 in road games. Xavier is sixth in the Big East with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Loren Christie averaging 5.8.

Eastern Michigan's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 58.3 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 80.4 Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is shooting 53.9% and averaging 23.2 points for the Eagles.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.3 points for the Musketeers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.