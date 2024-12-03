Xavier takes home win streak into matchup with Creighton

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Creighton aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Musketeers have gone 4-1 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.0 assists per game led by Meri Kanerva averaging 2.9.

The Bluejays are 1-2 on the road. Creighton leads the Big East scoring 79.6 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Xavier's average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanerva is shooting 52.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Musketeers.

Lauren Jensen is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.6 points for the Bluejays.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.