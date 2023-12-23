Xavier secures 74-54 win over Seton Hall

Led by Quincy Olivari's 29 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Seton Hall Pirates 74-54
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 29 points in Xavier's 74-54 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday.

Olivari added seven rebounds for the Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East). Abou Ousmane scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Dayvion McKnight had 15 points and shot 6 for 15, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Dre Davis led the Pirates (8-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two blocks. Seton Hall also got 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals from Kadary Richmond. Dylan Addae-Wusu also had six points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

