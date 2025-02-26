Xavier plays Marquette on 8-game road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier travels to Marquette looking to stop its eight-game road slide.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-2 at home. Marquette is third in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.2 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Musketeers are 1-15 in conference play. Xavier is 5-14 against opponents over .500.

Marquette is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee Volker is averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Loren Christie is averaging 8.2 points for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 46.6 points, 19.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.