Xavier Musketeers to host the Santa Clara Broncos on Monday

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Santa Clara.

Xavier went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Musketeers gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Santa Clara finished 21-13 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 32.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.