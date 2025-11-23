Xavier Musketeers face the West Virginia Mountaineers

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Xavier meet at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Musketeers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Xavier is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Xavier scores 74.3 points, 17.0 more per game than the 57.3 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: All Wright is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals. Tre Carroll is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.7 points.

Honor Huff is averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.