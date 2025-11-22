Xavier Musketeers face the West Virginia Mountaineers

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on West Virginia at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Musketeers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Xavier has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Xavier averages 74.3 points, 17.0 more per game than the 57.3 West Virginia allows. West Virginia's 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (49.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.1%.

Honor Huff is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.