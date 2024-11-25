Xavier Musketeers and the South Carolina Gamecocks play in Cypress Lake, Florida

The Xavier Musketeers square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) vs. Xavier Musketeers (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina and Xavier square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Xavier has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gamecocks have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. South Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.6 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Motherhood, Part II: Mixing grown and flown with ‘not quite on our own’
2
1 dead, 3 injured after Champaign County crash
3
St. Paris council delays proposed policing change, will vote in...
4
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
5
10 Springfield ‘transplant heroes’ honored at annual Mayor’s Breakfast