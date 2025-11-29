Xavier hosts No. 1 UConn following Givens' 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts No. 1 UConn after MacKenzie Givens scored 21 points in Xavier's 64-57 win against the Akron Zips.

The Musketeers have gone 3-2 at home. Xavier is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. UConn leads the Big East scoring 88.0 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

Xavier averages 63.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 57.0 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Musketeers. Petra Oborilova is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Azzi Fudd is averaging 21 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 18.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.