Xavier defeats Bryant 100-75

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari's 22 points helped Xavier defeat Bryant 100-75 on Friday.

Olivari added five rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (4-2). Gytis Nemeiksa scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Sherif Kenney led the way for the Bulldogs (3-4) with 19 points. Rafael Pinzon added 18 points for Bryant. Doug Edert also recorded 13 points.

