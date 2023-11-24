Xavier defeats Bryant 100-75

Led by Quincy Olivari's 22 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Bryant Bulldogs 100-75 on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari's 22 points helped Xavier defeat Bryant 100-75 on Friday.

Olivari added five rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (4-2). Gytis Nemeiksa scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Sherif Kenney led the way for the Bulldogs (3-4) with 19 points. Rafael Pinzon added 18 points for Bryant. Doug Edert also recorded 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Opens tonight: Holiday in the City to blend fresh and familiar...
2
Police investigating shooting death at Springfield bar
3
3 people to be interviewed for vacant Springfield City Commission seat
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top