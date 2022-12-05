springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wyoming, Ohio put postseason streaks on line in Arizona Bowl

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats will both be seeking a fourth straight postseason victory when they meet in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30

Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Ohio (9-4, MAC) Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona.

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley 1,388 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions; RB Titus Swen 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns.

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke 3,256 yards, 25 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Cowboys will try to match the school record of four straight bowl wins.

Ohio: Coming off a loss to Toledo in the MAC title game, the Bobcats will also be trying for their fourth straight bowl win, as well as their third 10-win season since 1968.

LAST TIME

Wyoming beat Ohio 21-20 in the 2008 season-opener for both teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Second appearance in Arizona Bowl, 18th bowl appearance overall.

Ohio: First appearance in Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl game overall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Credit: Gary Kazanjian

In Other News
1
1 injured after entrapment in single-car crash in Springfield
2
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
3
Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community...
4
Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through...
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top