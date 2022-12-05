Wyoming, Ohio put postseason streaks on line in Arizona Bowl

NOTABLE

Wyoming: Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Cowboys will try to match the school record of four straight bowl wins.

Ohio: Coming off a loss to Toledo in the MAC title game, the Bobcats will also be trying for their fourth straight bowl win, as well as their third 10-win season since 1968.

LAST TIME

Wyoming beat Ohio 21-20 in the 2008 season-opener for both teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Second appearance in Arizona Bowl, 18th bowl appearance overall.

Ohio: First appearance in Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl game overall.

