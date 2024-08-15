Wrigley Field will host a pair of college hockey doubleheaders after NHL's Winter Classic

Wrigley Field will host two college hockey doubleheaders in January after the NHL’s Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues is played there on New Year's Eve

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
25 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host two college hockey doubleheaders in January after the NHL's Winter Classic is played there, the Big Ten and Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

“The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series” will feature three men's games and one women's game. The Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley on Dec. 31.

The men's college games are Penn State vs. Notre Dame and Ohio State vs. Michigan on Jan. 3 and Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on Jan. 4. Defending national champion Ohio State will play Wisconsin in a women's game on Jan. 4.

Each of the men's teams were ranked in the top 20 last season, and Michigan reached the NCAA Frozen Four. On the women’s side, Ohio State and Wisconsin have combined to win the last five national championships and have met in the last two NCAA title games.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

In Other News
1
What’s happening this weekend: Picnic on the Lawn, community events and...
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital recognized for Medicare and Medicaid...
5
Clark State faculty member receives award from state safety center
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top