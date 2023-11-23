Wright State wins 74-49 over Illinois State in the Gulf Coast Showcase

Led by Trey Calvin's 26 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 74-49 on Wednesday night
news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 26 points as Wright State beat Illinois State 74-49 on Wednesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Calvin added three steals for the Raiders (2-4). Brandon Noel scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Alex Huibregste was 3 of 7 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with seven points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Redbirds (3-3) were led by Kendall Lewis, who posted nine points. Darius Burford added nine points for Illinois State. In addition, Myles Foster finished with eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Holiday in the City to open Friday with blend of fresh and familiar...
2
Holiday Horse Parade to usher in Champaign County holiday season
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top