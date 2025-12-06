Wright State visits Nelson and Purdue Fort Wayne

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State after Alana Nelson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 74-68 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 3-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 1-0 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Claire Henson averaging 8.4.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 65.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.6 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Raiders face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 8.4 points.

Breezie Williams is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Raiders. Henson is averaging 11.9 points.

