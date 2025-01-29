Wright State visits Farmer and Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Wright State after EJ Farmer scored 20 points in Youngstown State's 112-63 win against the Penn State-Shenango Nittany Lions.

The Penguins have gone 6-3 at home. Youngstown State is seventh in the Horizon League with 13.8 assists per game led by Nico Galette averaging 2.8.

The Raiders are 5-6 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Youngstown State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Huibregtse averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Brandon Noel is averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.