Wright State visits Detroit Mercy after Geeter's 22-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces Wright State after Legend Geeter scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy's 79-78 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 3-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 0-1 in Horizon League play. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon League scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Noel averaging 14.3.

Detroit Mercy averages 73.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 70.8 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 76.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 73.6 Detroit Mercy gives up to opponents.

The Titans and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Titans.

Alex Huibregste is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 16.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.