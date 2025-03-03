Wright State takes on IU Indianapolis in Horizon League Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays IU Indianapolis in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Raiders are 8-12 against Horizon League opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Wright State has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars are 6-14 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Wright State scores 77.1 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 76.1 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is shooting 54.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Paul Zilinskas is averaging 18.2 points for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.