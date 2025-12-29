Wright State takes on Green Bay, aims to break 4-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will try to end its four-game skid when the Raiders take on Green Bay.

The Raiders have gone 4-1 at home. Wright State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 3-0 in Horizon play. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddy Skorupski averaging 4.9.

Wright State scores 67.5 points, 8.7 more per game than the 58.8 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kristina Ouimette is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 5.2 points. Meghan Schultz is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.