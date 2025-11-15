Wright State takes on Evansville following Williams' 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Evansville after Breezie Williams scored 20 points in Wright State's 122-47 victory against the Wilberforce Bulldogs.

Wright State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

Evansville finished 7-25 overall last season while going 0-15 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 11.5 assists per game on 20.3 made field goals last season.

