Wright State rallies, beats NKU 72-71 to win Horizon tourney

Marques Warrick got himself open off a screen and drilled a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to put Northern Kentucky in front 71-70, and the Norse had time to take the last shot of the game, but Bryson Langdon, momentarily open at the 3-point line, had a defender arrive at the same time as the ball and his desperation shot with a hand in his face was off.

The Raiders closed the first half with a a 6-2 run to take a 39-32 lead at the half and Warrick took over in the second half, hitting a jumper and a 3-pointer to quickly push the Northern Kentucky lead to 44-34. He added a three-point play and three straight jumpers to push the lead to 16 points, 57-41, with 11:47 left.