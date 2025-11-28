Wright State Raiders travel to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls

Wright State Raiders (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3)
Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Wright State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.
The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Florida Atlantic is the leader in the AAC with 15.8 fast break points.
The Raiders have gone 1-2 away from home. Wright State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
Florida Atlantic makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Wright State averages 14.4 more points per game (79.9) than Florida Atlantic allows to opponents (65.5).
TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.
Rylee Sagester is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.9 points. Breezie Williams is averaging 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.