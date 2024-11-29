Wright State Raiders to host Air Force Falcons Saturday

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Air Force in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Raiders are 2-0 on their home court. Wright State is third in the Horizon League with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Noel averaging 14.0.

The Falcons are 0-1 on the road. Air Force is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Wright State's average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is scoring 20.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Raiders.

Ethan Taylor averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.