Wright State plays Youngstown State in Horizon Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and Youngstown State play in the Horizon Tournament.

The Raiders' record in Horizon play is 7-13, and their record is 2-8 in non-conference games. Wright State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Penguins are 7-13 in Horizon play. Youngstown State averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Wright State's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Wright State allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Staton is scoring 11.5 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Raiders. Makiya Miller is averaging 9.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jewel Watkins is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Penguins. Sophia Gregory is averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

