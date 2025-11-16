Wright State plays Kent State in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Wright State Raiders face the Kent State Golden Flashes at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) vs. Wright State Raiders (2-2)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will take on Kent State at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Wright State finished 15-18 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
‘Last month, we ran out of food’; Pantries, food banks seeing increased...
2
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
3
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...
4
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...
5
‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John speaks at Miami Hamilton, calls...