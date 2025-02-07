Wright State hosts Zilinskas and IU Indianapolis

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Wright State after Paul Zilinskas scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis' 84-80 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 8-3 in home games. Wright State is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars have gone 4-10 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Wright State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). IU Indianapolis' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The Raiders and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zilinskas is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.