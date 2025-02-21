Wright State hosts Robinson and Northern Kentucky

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Wright State after Trey Robinson scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 92-70 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 9-3 at home. Wright State averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Norse are 7-9 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State averages 76.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.8 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 70.0 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 75.2 Wright State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is averaging 18.9 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Robinson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.