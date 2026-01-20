Wright State hosts Nessah and Cleveland State

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Wright State after Dayan Nessah scored 26 points in Cleveland State's 80-78 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Wright State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Vikings are 2-7 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State allows 84.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Wright State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Cleveland State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Wright State allows.

The Raiders and Vikings face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is averaging 14.7 points for the Raiders. TJ Burch is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Nessah is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Chevalier Emery is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.