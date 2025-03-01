Wright State hosts Givon and Robert Morris

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Wright State after Noa Givon scored 20 points in Robert Morris' 76-53 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders have gone 7-6 at home. Wright State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Colonials are 9-10 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wright State averages 63.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 61.8 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wright State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylee Sagester is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging five points. Amaya Staton is averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Givon is averaging 10.1 points for the Colonials. Mya Murray is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.