Wright State heads to IU Indianapolis for conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Wright State in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Jaguars have gone 3-2 in home games. IU Indianapolis allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 2-6 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when winning the turnover battle.

IU Indianapolis' average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Amaya Staton is averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.