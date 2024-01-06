Wright State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 106-98

Led by Tanner Holden's 26 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 106-98
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tanner Holden's 26 points helped Wright State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 106-98 on Saturday.

Holden had six assists and three steals for the Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League). Alex Huibregste added 21 points while shooting 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds and six assists. Trey Calvin shot 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Mastodons (13-3, 4-1) were led by Quinton Morton-Robertson, who posted 26 points and two steals. Jalen Jackson added 24 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Rasheed Bello also put up 23 points and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

