Wright State defeats Cleveland State 82-70

Led by Brandon Noel's 24 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 82-70 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Wright State's 82-70 win against Cleveland State on Thursday night.

Noel also had nine rebounds for the Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League). Trey Calvin scored 20 points, going 7 of 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). AJ Braun shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Wright State shot 60% from the field, including 8 of 16 from 3-point range.

Tujautae Williams and Chase Robinson each scored 15 points for the Vikings (10-6, 3-2). Drew Lowder had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

