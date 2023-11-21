Wright State beats Louisiana 91-85 at Gulf Coast Showcase

Trey Calvin’s 24 points, combined with AJ Braun’s double-double helped Wright State defeat Louisiana 91-85 at the Gulf Coast Showcase
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Trey Calvin's 24 points, combined with AJ Braun's double-double helped Wright State defeat Louisiana 91-85 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Braun had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders (1-3). Brandon Noel finished with 16 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) were led by Joe Charles, who recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Louisiana also got 23 points, three steals and three blocks from Kobe Julien.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

