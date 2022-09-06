springfield-news-sun logo
World’s second-tallest roller coaster, part of Ohio park, is permanently closing

The Top Thrill Dragster was the first "Strata Coaster", loosely defined as a complete circuit coaster that is over 400 feet tall. Located at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, USA, it reaches speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and when it first debuted in 2003, it set three new records: tallest, fastest and steepest drop on a rollercoaster.

20 minutes ago
An amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.

The ride has remained closed since the Aug. 15, 2021 accident. Park officials did not say if the accident influenced their decision to permanently close the coaster, which has operated for 19 years and drawn 18 million riders.

In a statement announcing the closure, the park noted it “legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new an reimagined ride experience.” It said more details about its plans would be disclosed in the future.

