springfield-news-sun logo
X

Worker dies after falling from catwalk at steel company

news | 23 minutes ago
A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company.

The man was pronounced dead at the former AK Steel facility following the fall which occurred about 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dearborn police said.

Foul play is not suspected, and Michigan’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation, police added.

The employee was a resident of Dearborn, just west of Detroit.

“He was conducting a maintenance activity and experienced a fall,” said Patricia Persico, a spokeswoman for Cleveland-Cliffs.

The Ohio-based company acquired AK Steel last year.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top