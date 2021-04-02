Worker charged in April Fools' Day text about active shooter

Pamela Sisco, 57, of New Carlisle, was charged with inducing panic and disrupting public services. She also was suspended from her job at the Navistar plant in Springfield.

WHIO reported that Sisco texted her sister late Thursday morning that a man who had been fired from the plant the day before had returned with a gun and the workers were hiding in locked offices. Sisco's sister then called authorities to report the incident, telling a dispatcher she was afraid to text her sister back if they were hiding, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.