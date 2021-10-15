Work starting on 13,000-acre solar farm in northern Indiana

But Starke County Commissioner Mark Gourley said he was excited about the project coming to the rural area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of South Bend.

“I’ve never in my life seen anything like this project here,” Gourley said. “This energy that we harvest here in Starke County is going to enrich lives throughout the county.”

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Gilad Erdan joined in the groundbreaking ceremony after Holcomb traveled to Israel in May to show support for the country after the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

“We stand together when our economies are attached,” Erdan said. “We are now building the future here on Indiana’s soil.”