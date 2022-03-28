Work continues on 4th set of Ohio statehouse district maps

The latest version of House maps are constitutionally proportional, and include three competitive districts that lean Republican and three that lean Democrat, mapmaker Mike McDonald of the University of Florida said Monday.

The Senate map is also proportional, with two competitive districts for Democrats and none for Republicans.

“We’ve looked at this hard and I don’t think we’re going to be able to improve on that and keep proportionality,” McDonald said.

Meanwhile, a panel of federal judges raised a new option Friday to keep the state's May 3 primary alive: shrinking Ohio's robust early voting period.

The panel ordered Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose — who is also a redistricting commission member — to pinpoint by Monday whether making such an adjustment would violate any state or federal laws.