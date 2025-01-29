Woolfolk's 21 help Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 89-80

Christian Henry led the Eagles (10-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, six assists and two steals. Eastern Michigan also got 15 points from Arne Osojnik. Jalen Terry also had 12 points.

Miami took the lead with 5:18 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 47-38 at halftime, with Woolfolk racking up 13 points. Miami used a 12-0 run in the second half to build a 59-38 lead with 15:53 left in the half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami hosts Ohio and Eastern Michigan plays Western Michigan on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.