Woods puts up 19 as Robert Morris beats Wright State 83-62 in Horizon League Tournament

Woods shot 7 for 17 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonials (24-8). DJ Smith scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven assists. Ryan Prather Jr. shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Colonials.

The Raiders (15-18) were led by Brandon Noel, who recorded 15 points. Michael Imariagbe added 15 points and two blocks for Wright State. Alex Huibregtse also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.