Woodruff strikes out 10 in Brewers' 4-1 win over Reds

In all, the teams combined for 25 strikeouts.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo (7-13) gave up two runs and had six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Castillo didn’t allow a hit — or a ball out of the infield — until Christian Yelich hit a grounder past third base for a leadoff double in the fourth. Two pitches later, García doubled to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

Those were the only two hits by the Brewers until Jace Peterson's RBI double in the seventh chased Castillo.

Kolten Wong scored on Amir Garrett's wild pitch in the eighth, and Luis Urías added an RBI groundout to make it 4-0.

García robbed pinch-hitter Max Schrock of a home run in the eighth. In the sixth, he threw out Nick Castellanos trying to stretch a single.

Castellanos hit his 23rd home run off Jake Cousins in the ninth.

Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger retired the Reds in order in the seventh inning and Devin Williams did the same in the eighth. Cousins pitched the ninth and struck out Votto, who had words with plate umpire CB Bucknor.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Placed RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm strain) on the 10-day injured list, recalled Schrock from Triple-A Louisville and released RHP Michael Feliz. Antone (2-0, 2.14 ERA) had been reinstated from the IL on Tuesday. He relieved in the eighth inning that night, but called a trainer to the mound as he faced his first batter and left the game. Reds manager David Bell said he expected to know more in a day or so about Antone’s condition. “He’ll have all kinds of support and everything he needs to get through this,” Bell said. ... All-Star OF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) likely won’t return for at least a couple of weeks, Bell said.

Brewers: SS Willy Adames, who left early Tuesday with left quadriceps discomfort, did not play as expected. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Adames is day-to-day. Acquired in a May 21 trade with the Rays, he is hitting .295 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Brewers.

UP NEXT

The three-game series ends Thursday with Reds RHP Sonny Gray (5-6, 4.15 ERA) facing LHP Brett Anderson (4-7, 4.15).

Gray allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings in his last start, at home against Miami. Anderson yielded one hit over seven shutout innings in his last start against the Reds, on June 15 in Cincinnati.

