Woman stole veterans benefits for decades after mom's death

Irene Ferrin, 76, of Cincinnati, had pleaded guilty last August to theft of public money. She was sentenced Thursday to a year of home detention and five years of probation, and also must repay the $461,780 that she improperly received.

Ferrin’s mother had received widow’s benefits since the death of her husband, an Army veteran who fought in World War II. When her mother died in 1973, Ferrin did not notify VA officials and instead forged her mom's signature on the monthly checks, federal prosecutors said. She also sent the VA fraudulent paperwork from 1982 until 2017 to keep the theft going.