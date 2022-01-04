Woman says police fatally shot her husband without warning

Marquetta Williams said no officers identified themselves before the shooting occurred around 12:05 a.m. James Williams was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. He was the father of four daughters and a step-father to two more.

“Out of the blue, he said he got shot, he got hit,” she said. “I don’t know where it came from. Nobody said anything. They didn’t say, ‘Police.’ They didn’t say, ‘Freeze.’ They didn’t say, ‘Drop your weapon.’ They just shot him.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating and all evidence including body camera images and firearms has been turned over to the agency. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in shootings involving police, and his name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.