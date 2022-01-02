Woman charged with murder in slaying of off-duty officer

Cleveland police on Sunday announced the charge against Tamara McLoyd in Friday's shooting death of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek at an apartment building on Cleveland's west side. Police on Saturday announced multiple arrests in the slaying of Bartek, who was approached in the lot and shot twice during a struggle.

Bartek was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital. The carjacker fled in the officer’s vehicle, which was tracked down in suburban Euclid and one person arrested at that time, police said.