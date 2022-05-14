Woman acquitted by reason of insanity in child stabbing

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II rendered his verdict Thursday after closing arguments in the bench trial of 47-year-old Xiaoyan Zhu., the Dayton Daily News reported. She had been indicted the month after the March 2021 attack on charges of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Authorities had alleged that the defendant ran from her Deerfield Township home to the child's house and used a ceramic knife to stab him three times in his neck and back.