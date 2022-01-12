Hamburger icon
Woman accused in off-duty officer slaying faces new charges

35 minutes ago
A woman accused of the New Year’s Eve carjacking and shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer has now been indicted in two earlier armed robberies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of the New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer has now been indicted in two earlier armed robberies, prosecutors said.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Park and another 18-year-old woman are charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and other counts in several robberies in the Cleveland area in early November, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

A grand jury in Cleveland last week indicted McLoyd on aggravated murder and numerous other charges in the Dec. 31 death of 25-year-old officer Shane Bartek, who was shot twice in the back in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building and later died at a hospital.

McLoyd is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of $5 million bond. She is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in the carjacking slaying and Friday on the robbery charges. Court documents don't list an attorney representing her in either case and a listed number for her couldn't be found Wednesday.

