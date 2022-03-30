springfield-news-sun logo
Woman, 10-year-old nephew killed in southern Ohio house fire

Authorities say a woman and her 10-year-old nephew were killed when a fire roared through a southern Ohio home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A woman and her 10-year-old nephew were killed when a fire roared through a southern Ohio home, authorities said,

The fire in Chillicothe was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. The victims — Heidi Proehl and Shane Lane Jr. — had been sleeping in a loft above a detached garage when the fire started, authorities said, and they were found shortly after emergency responders arrived.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire began, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

