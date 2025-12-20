Woidke scores 19 as Kent State defeats UMass 69-59

The Minutemen (8-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Leonardo Bettiol, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 11 points and 12 rebounds for UMass. Marcus Banks finished with nine points. The Minutemen ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Kent State took the lead with 13:04 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Woidke led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-24 at the break.

Kent State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 43-29 with 15:31 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.