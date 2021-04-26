Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

Robin Lopez had 14 points for Washington, and Daniel Gafford added 12.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman started after not playing in Cleveland’s previous five games. Osman played 37 minutes. … Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was given a technical foul with 1:07 left in the first half after Larry Nance Jr. was called for a foul on Daniel Gafford's attempted dunk. … Garland has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games.

Wizards: Anthony Gill made his second career start, scoring five points in 14 minutes. ... Beal played his 596th game for Washington to move into fourth place in franchise history. He passed Charles Jones, who played for the then-Bullets from 1984-93.

HACHIMURA HEALING

Forward Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Scott Brooks said if Hachimura doesn’t return Monday night against the Spurs he’s hopeful to have him back Wednesday night against the Lakers.

“It’s trending in the right direction,” Brooks said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night.

Wizards: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, back, fouls Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) passes the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and center Daniel Gafford, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Matthew Dellavedova (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Garrison Mathews, left, goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and forward Cedi Osman, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. Stevens was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up from the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures after an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 119-110. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) reacts after he made a three-rpoint basket with guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 119-110. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass