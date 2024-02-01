With Huggins in the house, West Virginia sinks Cincy 69-65 in Edwards' return to starting lineup

As for court action, Edwards finished 11-for-17 shooting in his first start since missing more than a month due to a wrist injury. He came off the bench in the Mountaineers' 70-66 loss on Saturday at Oklahoma State.

Quinn Slazinski scored 15 points for West Virginia. RaeQuan Battle and Kerr Kriisa each scored 10 points on just 2-for-6 shooting apiece.

Reserve Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting. Simas Lukosius scored 13 and Day Day Thomas 12 for the Bearcats, which made just 25 of 66 (37.9%) shots.

Lukosius made a 3-pointer with 1:29 left to give Cincinnati (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) a 63-62 lead. But Battle responded with a 3 14 seconds later and West Virginia (8-13, 3-5) led the remainder.

The Bearcats — losers of five of seven — will enter the Big 12 gauntlet when they travel to face No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday. Cincinnati gets a week off before traveling to No. 4 Houston on Feb. 10. The Bearcats then host No. 12 Iowa State on Feb. 13.

West Virginia hosts 22nd-ranked BYU on Saturday.

