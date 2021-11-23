Winnipeg faces Columbus, aims to end road slide

The Jets have gone 2-3-3 away from home. Winnipeg has scored 54 goals and is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 12.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 13 points. Alexandre Texier has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 22 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.